Two more men admit role in Kinahan cartel plot to murder Hutch

Two more men have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a plot by the Kinahan cartel to murder Patrick “Patsy” Hutch.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (24) with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, on Monday admitted to agreeing to act as a look-out in and to helping plan the intended shooting.

He pleaded guilty before the non-jury Special Criminal Court to participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, namely the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between February 1st 2018 and March 10th 2018, both dates inclusive.

Stephen Curtis (32) of Bellman’s Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1 also pleaded guilty to a charge of participating in activities intending to facilitate the murder of Mr Hutch by a criminal organisation on the same dates.

Curtis admitted providing, or assisting in providing, one or more mobile phones for use by the criminal organisation and purchasing or assisting in the purchase of one or more mobile phones, sim cards and credit top-ups.

The activities also include passing on the phone number of the “looker” or look-out — O’Driscoll — to a member of the criminal organisation and planning or assisting in planning the intended shooting of Mr Hutch.

The two, who were among six accused, both had their cases adjourned to Friday, 29th May.

Stephen Curtis’s brother, Patrick (38) of the same address, who is accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation and of acting as a conduit for communications between members by providing mobile phones, had his case adjourned to the same date.

All three accused appeared before the non-jury on Monday wearing face-masks, while three other men charged in connection with the plot also had their cases mentioned.

Mohammed Smew (27) of Milner’s Square, Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin 9, who is accused of supplying and repairing vehicles, had his case adjourned via video-link to June 15, so he can be furnished with transcripts while in prison.

Michael Burns (43), of no fixed abode, who has already pleaded guilty to passing instructions to one or more members of a criminal organisation and of acting as a conduit for communications by providing phones, is also to appear on May 29th.

Mark Capper (31) of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin 11, who has pleaded guilty to providing and repairing vehicles for a criminal organisation and to carrying out reconnaissance, had his case adjourned to May 28th.

At Capper’s sentence hearing last week, Det Supt David Gallagher of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said the Kinahan gang was a criminal organisation involved in serious offences, including murderous feuds, and drug and firearms trafficking.