Two charged with involvement in James ‘Mago’ Gately attempted murder

Two men have been charged on Wednesday at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James “Mago” Gately.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonshaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10th, 2017.

Peter Keating (39) of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Stephen Fowler (61) of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, both appeared at the non-jury court charged with the offence under section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charge alleges that between December 7th, 2016, and April 6, 2017, both dates inclusive, within the State, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

Mr Keating is further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7th, 2016, and April 4th, 2017, within and without the State under section 71 of the Act.

Det Sgt David Carolan told State solicitor Ciara Vibien that he arrested Mr Keating in Clondalkin, on foot of a warrant, at 12.35pm and then charged him with both offences at the Special Criminal Court.

The State’s application was to remand Mr Keating in custody in Portlaoise Prison.

No bail application was made on behalf of Mr Keating by his solicitor, Mr Rory Staines.

Det Garda Suzanne Lyons told Ms Vibien that she arrested Mr Fowler on foot of a warrant at 3.35pm at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

No bail application for Mr Fowler was made by his barrister, Mr Michael Bowman SC, and he was also remanded in custody to Portlaoise Prison.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered both to reappear at the three-judge court on July 8th.