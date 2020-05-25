Three accused of attack and false imprisonment of man in Co Louth

The book of evidence has been served on three men accused of attacking, falsely imprisoning and demanding €50,000 from another man in a Co Louth farmhouse.

The three men, who will all now face trial, appeared at the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday.

Thomas McGuinness (33), of Chestnut Court, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath; William Twomey (56), from Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Co Down, and Anthony Finglas (49), also of Havelock Place, are charged with falsely imprisoning Edward McAndrew by detaining him without his consent at One Ferry Hill, Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth, on or about December 2nd, 2017. They are also charged with assaulting Mr McAndrew causing him harm at the same location and on the same date, of “demanding €50,000 with menaces” and of robbing him of items, including keys, cash, two mobile phones and an Irish passport.

Mr Twomey and Mr McGuinness were granted bail at a previous hearing but Mr Finglas remains in custody.

Det Garda Eoghan Clerkin served the book on the three accused, who will reappear at the court before presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, on November 9th for a trial that could last six weeks.