Thompson’s fingerprints on cars linked to murder, court hears

The Frederick “Freddie” Thompson murder trial has heard his fingerprints were found in two cars the prosecution says are linked to the killing.

A fingerprint expert gave evidence to the Special Criminal Court on Thursday on the second day of the 37-year-old’s trial for the murder of a Dublin shoe shop manager.

Mr Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on July 1st, 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in the city.

The 55-year-old was shot dead shortly after 4pm, as he ate a curry in his partner’s shoe shop, Shoestown. He was shot six times to the head, neck and throat. A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The three judges were told on Wednesday that they would be asked to infer that one of the “many fingers on the trigger” was that of the accused.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, explained the prosecution case in his opening speech to the non-jury court. He said that four vehicles and their occupants, including Mr Thompson, were operating in concert that day.

Det Garda Raymond Kane of the Garda Fingerprint Section testified yesterday that he analysed a number of finger and palm marks developed from the four cars.

Birthday card

He told Mr Gillane he had no doubt that two marks developed from a birthday card found in a blue Mitsubishi Mirage were made by the accused.

He also had no doubt that two marks found on that car’s rear-view mirror were made by Mr Thompson.

He found a further match in another car, a silver Ford Fiesta, and said he had no doubt that Mr Thompson had made the mark found on that car’s rear-view mirror.

The court also heard from Garda Ronan Lawlor of the Garda Ballistics Section, who testified that he examined a number of the vehicles.

He told Mr Gillane that among the items recovered were a parking ticket and an inhaler.

Under cross-examination by Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, he agreed that the inhaler was perfectly visible with other items on the passenger floor area of the blue Mirage.

‘Beacon’

He agreed that, if one was involved in criminal activity and left something like that behind, it could be “a bit like a beacon” in connecting that person to the vehicle.

“But not much assistance as to when the inhaler was thrown there?” he asked.

“Correct,” replied Garda Lawlor.

Mr O’Higgins then informed the court that there was a finger mark on the parking ticket, but that it was not his client’s.

Justice Tony Hunt remarked that he didn’t think he would be emphasising it if it was.

“But, we are emphasising that it’s our DNA on the inhaler,” said Mr O’Higgins.

The trial continues on Friday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Flannan Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin.