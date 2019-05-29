Teenager charged with murder of Azzam Raguragui in Dundrum

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Azzam Raguragui in south Dublin earlier this month.

The 18-year-old was was stabbed at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10th. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to St James’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused, who was accompanied by his father and solicitor Jonathan Dunphy, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin Children’s Court.

Det Sgt John White told Judge Toale the youth was arrested at 11.23am on Tuesday at Dundrum Garda station and charged at 12.14pm.

“He made no reply to the charge after caution and was given a true copy of the charge sheet in the presence of his father,” Det Sergeant White said.

Judge Toale was furnished with a statement of the means from the boy’s father and legal aid was granted. Due to the nature of the charge, the boy will have to apply for bail in the High Court.

Mr Dunphy consented to a State application for the boy to be remanded in custody to appear again at the Children’s Court on June 5th. The court heard there was a bed available at the Oberstown Detention Centre and Judge Toale ordered a one-week remand in custody.

Hundreds of people attended a funeral service for Mr Raguragui at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin on May 17th. He was a pupil at attending Ballinteer Community School and was due to sit his Leaving Certificate next month.

His parents, father Abdurrahman and mother Hajoba, are originally from Morocco and came to Ireland in the late 1990s.