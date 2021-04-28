Teen says he was “in a bad place” when he petrol bombed home

A teenager has told a judge that he was “in a bad place” when he petrol-bombed the home of a woman hours after demanding a PlayStation 4 (PS4) from her.

At the Children’s Court in Ennis on Wednesday, the teenager - who was 16 at the time of the offences but is now 17 - pleaded guilty to three separate charges connected to the petrol bomb attack on a home in a housing estate in a Clare town on April 4th, 2020.

The teen, who is currently being detained at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in Dublin, appeared via video link as Sgt Aiden Lonergan outlined the sequence of events on April 3rd and 4th, 2020.

Sgt Lonergan told Judge Sandra Murphy on April 3rd, the accused called to a home where he demanded the PS4 and €200 as payment for a punch he had earlier received from the son at that house.

Sgt Lonergan stated as a result of the approach to the home, the accused man was allegedly assaulted and was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

“While in hospital, he posted a Snapchat on the social media platform using his mother’s phone where he made threats to the male who is alleged to have assaulted him that he would seek revenge after his discharge from hospital,” he said.

The teen was released from hospital at midnight and Sgt Lonergan stated on his return home, the teen prepared the petrol bomb and went to the address he was at earlier demanding the PS4 where he threw the petrol bomb.

“Two occupants witnessed the accused throwing the petrol bomb and were able to extinguish the flames before any serious damage occurred,” Sgt Lonergan said.

The sergeant stated that no one was injured as a result of the petrol bomb attack and there was only smoke damage to the house.

Sgt Lonergan stated that the then 16 year old - who has no previous convictions - was arrested later than night and made full admissions to gardaí. Sgt Lonergan stated that the damage was “very, very minor”.

Solicitor for the accused, John Casey said that the youth’s parents are anxious that their son go from Oberstown to a drug treatment centre and are “very pleased” with how he is getting on at Oberstown.

Judge Sandra Murphy told the teen: “You have your future ahead of you and we want you to have the best future as possible.”

Judge Murphy adjourned sentencing and further remanded the teen in detention until May 12th to allow time to see if a bed becomes available in the drug treatment centre over the next two weeks.