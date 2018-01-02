Teen held over Dún Laoghaire knife attack expected to face more charges

Gardaí expect further charges will be brought against a schoolboy accused of attacking a woman with a knife after allegedly meeting her through social media, Dublin’s Children’s Court has heard.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, had been refused bail last week after a garda expressed concern that he would be “likely to commit murder if released”.

The youth is charged with assault causing harm to the woman and production of a knife during the alleged assault at the baths on Queens Road in Dún Laoghaire on December 23rd last. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The victim of the attack, who is 25 and of Irish-Malaysian descent, was found near the baths and taken to hospital with serious injuries including lacerations to her neck.

The case came before Judge Bernadette Owens on Tuesday and the accused sat close to his parents during the hearing.

Det Garda Daniel Treacy told the court that so far the only directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were in relation to the charges already before the court.

He said further directions were not yet available but that “we expect there will be further charges”.

Judge Owens referred to an order made at the boy’s first hearing on December 26th at a special sitting of the Children’s Court for the teen to receive Assessment Consultation Therapy Service (ACTS) while in custody at the Oberstown detention centre.

Defence counsel Kitty Perle told the court that an initial assessment had taken place but she asked that the case be adjourned until January 11th next, when it was hoped the assessment would be finalised.

Judge Owens further remanded the youth in custody and adjourned the case until January 11th to see what progress has been made at that stage.

She also told Det Garda Treacy the court will then see how well things are progressing in regards to getting the DPP’s directions and she noted that there could be possible further charges.