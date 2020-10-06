Teen charged with arson of medieval replica hut at UCD to be spared trial

A 15-year-old schoolboy charged with arson of a replica medieval roundhouse at University College Dublin (UCD) has been accepted into a youth crime diversion project.

The boy will be spared a trial and a criminal conviction if he takes part.

The burnt-out archaeological building, a recreation of an ancient rath dwelling, was built by students and was part of the university’s Centre for Experimental Archaeology & Material Culture, at the Belfield campus.

The structure was destroyed after it went on fire on the evening of May 10th last year.

The boy, who was aged 14 at the time, has been charged with arson.

He initially turned down the chance to be dealt with through supervision of the Garda juvenile crime diversion programme, which does not result in a criminal record or sentence, if a youth owns up to an offence. However, after taking legal advice he changed his mind and was given a second chance to be considered for inclusion in the scheme.

His case was before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said she was instructed the teenager, who is from south Dublin, had met with a garda juvenile liaison officer at the weekend and he was now eligible for inclusion in the youth diversion programme.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case for written confirmation that the criminal proceedings in court will not proceed.

The early medieval rath was built with hazel wattles woven together as a large dome-shaped basket with a low oak door and a thatched heather roof.

Photograph: UCD Centre for Experimental Archaeology & Material Culture

Students had used it to learn about medieval living conditions. The school had also planned to study its deterioration over the years.