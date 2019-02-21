Supreme Court to give judgment in Denis Casey appeal

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on Thursday in an appeal by former Irish Life & Permanent chief executive Denis Casey over his conviction for his role in a multibillion-euro conspiracy to deceive people about the true financial state of Anglo Irish Bank in 2008.

The court reserved judgment after it heard Mr Casey’s case last month.

His appeal centres on whether he was entitled to use the roles of the Financial Regulator, the Central Bank and the Department of Finance as a defence in his trial.

He has served a sentence of two years and nine months imprisonment imposed in July 2016 after he was found guilty of a conspiracy to defraud.

A jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found he conspired with Anglo’s John Bowe and Willie McAteer to engage in transactions between Anglo and ILP aimed at fooling people into thinking Anglo had received an extra €7.2 billion in customer deposits.

Mr Casey, from Raheny in Dublin, contended he authorised the transactions on the basis the regulator was fully aware of them and they were encouraged as part of the “green jersey agenda” involving Irish banks supporting each other during the financial crisis.

He says he honestly believed that, in September 2008, Anglo could not have approached IL&P for support without the knowledge of the regulator.

That defence of officially induced error was not permitted to go to the jury after the trial judge ruled it could only be used in seeking to mitigate a sentence, rather than as a defence.

The trial judge also ruled Mr Casey had produced no evidence to support such a defence.

After he lost an appeal to the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a further appeal on a point of law of general public importance.

The core legal issue is whether or not a defence of officially induced error is available under Irish law to Mr Casey.