Supreme Court says PAC treated Angela Kerins in ‘unlawful’ manner

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins’ when she appeared before it for two hearings, a seven judge Supreme Court has ruled.

The court on Wednesday granted Ms Kerins a declaration to that effect and made that declaration against the Dáil rather than individual members of the PAC.

The court has adjourned for consideration of other issues and said any dispute between the sides about further progress in the case should be decided by the High Court in the first instance, as the Supreme Court’s decision only related to the first module of Ms Kerins’ case. That decision means any consideration of whether Ms Kerins is entitled to damages will be made later.

The court also awarded costs of the proceedings to date to Ms Kerins against the Dáil.

The judgment could have significant implications for the work of parliamentary committees and raises important issues concerning the ability of the courts to intervene in the proceedings of Oireachtas committees.

In an interim judgment on the appeal last February, the court held there is no “absolute barrier” to the bringing of proceedings concerning the actions of a committee of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

It directed a further hearing to decide whether the actions of the committee “as a whole” amounted to an unlawful and unfair process.

It has now declared that the committee acted unlawfully in how it questioned Ms Kerins by reason of acting significantly outside its terms of reference and in a manner significantly different from the basis of its invitation to appear before it.