Graham Dwyer phone data appeal referred to European Court of Justice

The Supreme Court has referred key issues in convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s mobile phone data retention case to the European Court of Justice.



The State’s appeal over a far-reaching High Court finding that a 2011 law permitting phone data to be used in his trial breaches EU law will not be fully decided by the Supreme Court until the Court of Justice of the European Union rules.



Dwyer’s separate appeal over his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara remains on hold.

The remains of 36-year-old Ms O’Hara were found on Killakee mountain, Rathfarnham, Dublin, on September 13th, 2013.

Phone data played a significant role in identifying Dwyer as a suspect for the murder and in securing his 2015 conviction, including data related to two phones referred as the “master” and “slave” phones. It enabled gardaí to track Dwyer’s phone contact with Ms O’Hara, and to show the location of his phone at important times.

More to follow. . .