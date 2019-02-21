Denis Casey loses Supreme Court appeal over conviction

Former Irish Life & Permanent CEO Denis Casey has lost his appeal over his conviction for his role in a multi-billion euro conspiracy to deceive people about the true financial state of Anglo Irish Bank in 2008.

A five-judge Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal by Casey, who has served a sentence of two years and nine months imprisonment imposed in July 2016 after he was found guilty of a conspiracy to defraud.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton gave the court’s judgment with which all four other judges agreed.

A jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found Casey conspired with Anglo’s John Bowe and Willie McAteer to engage in transactions between Anglo and ILP aimed at fooling people into thinking Anglo had received an extra €7.2 billion in customer deposits.

The appeal centred on whether Casey was entitled to use the role of the Financial Regulator, the Central Bank and the Department of Finance as a defence in his trial.

Casey argued he authorised the transactions on the basis the regulator was fully aware of them and they were encouraged as part of the “green jersey agenda” involving Irish banks supporting each other during the financial crisis.

He said he honestly believed that, in September 2008, Anglo could not have approached IL&P for support without the knowledge of the Regulator.

The essence of his case, his counsel agreed during the appeal, was that the State cannot prosecute or convict Casey for this offence because a State agent got him “into this mess”.

That defence of officially induced error was not permitted go to the jury after the trial judge ruled it could only be used in seeking to mitigate a sentence rather than a defence. The trial judge also ruled Casey had produced no evidence to support such a defence.

The core legal issue was whether or not a defence of officially induced error is available under Irish law to Casey, and, if so, whether, on the evidence, it was open to Mr Casey.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Charleton said, for officially induced error to be accepted, an accused must prove they went in good faith to seek legal advice from a legal authority to see whether a proposed course of conduct is lawful.

Any advice provided must cover the situation at issue and must be accepted by the accused.

The defence was not open to Mr Casey in this case and the trial judge was correct in ruling it out.