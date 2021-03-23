Murder conviction quashed for man who threw homeless man down rubbish chute

A man who killed a vulnerable homeless man by throwing him down a 40ft rubbish chute has had his murder conviction quashed for the second time by the Court of Appeal.

The three-judge court substituted David O’Loughlin’s murder verdict with a manslaughter verdict having found there was no evidence that he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Liam Manley.

O’Loughlin (33), of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, was convicted of murdering Mr Manley on May 12th, 2013, following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court in January 2019.

Following this morning’s judgment Michael O’Higgins SC said his client wishes to apologise for what he did and to thank the court for the careful consideration it gave to his case.

O’Loughlin will appear before the Central Criminal Court on Friday where a date will be set for a sentencing hearing.