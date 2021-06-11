Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder to go on trial at Special Criminal Court

Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Solicitor Michael O’Donovan, for the DPP, told Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the three-judge court that Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth has been charged at the District Court with the boy’s murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on an unknown date between January 11th and 14th, 2020.

Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and at Rathmullan Park, is charged with the same offence.

Neither man was required to appear before the court but will be required to attend next Friday, June 18th.

Mr Crosby is in custody while Mr Cruise is on bail.

Mr O’Donovan said the DPP was applying for both men to be tried at the Special Criminal Court. Mr Justice Hunt granted the application.

No date has yet been set for their trials.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. The following day, some of his body parts were found in a sports bag in Coolock in Dublin. Two days later, more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in Drumcondra.

His torso was discovered 14 months later hidden in an overgrown ravine at waste ground at Rathmullan Park on March 11th.