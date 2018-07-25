Man pleads guilty to facilitating criminals to carry out Sunset House murder

A man has pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in carrying out the murder of a Dublin bar manager, in what is believed to be the first prosecution brought under legislation introduced in 2006.

Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House, was shot dead at the pub over two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 admitted Wednesday to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Mr Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th, 2016.

He was also charged with participating in or contributing to activity being reckless as to whether said participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of the murder of Mr Barr.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 23rd and April 25th, 2016.

Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, told the non-jury Special Criminal Court that Aylmer could be arraigned on the first count.

When the registrar read the first count on the indictment to Aylmer and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “guilty”.

This is believed to be the first time a person has been prosecuted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

Mr McGinn said there was no objection to Aylmer being remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt told Caroline Biggs SC for Aylmer, that it was important that her client observe his bail conditions and turn up for his sentence hearing on October 1st.

The defendant’s guilty plea will be regarded as an “early plea with significant credit”, the judge said, which he should not “throw away”.

Mr Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded Aylmer on continuing bail until October 1st, when he will be sentenced.

Eamonn Cumberton (30), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for life by the Special Criminal Court in January of this year after being found guilty of the murder of Mr Barr.