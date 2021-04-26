Man accused of aiding gang in Regency Hotel murder granted bail

One of three Dublin men accused of helping a crime gang murder David Byrne at the Regency Hotel five years ago has been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Swords, Co Dublin, in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.

The first of the three, Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5th 2016.

A proposal from defence barrister Mr Karl Monahan BL of cash and two independent sureties was accepted by the prosecution relating to the granting of bail.

In addition to €100 in his own bond, Mr Bonney is to make €15,000 available to the court from his own account with the account to be frozen to not go below that amount.

A further €30,000 was made available to the court from his wife’s account and an unnamed independent surety was approved to make a further €2,000 available.

Detective Sergeant Stephen O’Keefe said that Mr and Mrs Bonney’s accounts were in receipt of income from five rental properties.

Standard bail conditions were set and Mr Bonney signed his bail bond and his case was adjourned to June.

At a hearing before the non-jury court last week, his co-accused Paul Murphy (59) was remanded in custody with consent to bail should he find someone to act as an independent surety, despite Garda objections.

Mr Murphy, with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, appeared again before the court on Monday afternoon where he is also charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on February 15th 2016.

He is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.

Objecting to bail last week, Detective Garda Deirdre Quinn of Clontarf Garda Station told Ms Grant, for the State, that the objection to bail was based on the seriousness of the crime, the strength of the evidence and that there were concerns over witness intimidation.

Det Gda Quinn said it will be alleged that Mr Murphy, a taxi-driver, supplied logistical support to the crime group on the day by being part of a six-vehicle convoy involved in the murder.

Previous hearing

At a previous hearing, Ms Grant said that Mr Murphy, who is a part-time taxi-driver, had €1,000 towards bail but Det Gda Quinn said she would not be satisfied by any bail conditions.

On Monday, Mr Mark Lynam said that his client was still without an independent surety and may not find one and that the €1,000 was still the “extent” of what Mr Murphy could offer the court.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Murphy in custody but with consent to bail, subject to conditions and the approval of an independent surety but would not fix a figure for that person to produce.

At a previous hearing of the three-judge court, Mr Justice Hunt asked if Mr Murphy had any acquaintances who could act as an independent surety and was told by the accused: “I keep myself to myself; it’s just me and the family”.

A third co-accused, Mr Patrick Dowdall (64) with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4th 2016.

His barrister, Mr Tony McGillicuddy BL, said that Mr Dowdall was not applying for bail at this juncture and his case was adjourned.

Mr Dowdall spoke only to thank the judge. “It’s alright, Mr Dowdall, I get paid to be here,” said Mr Justice Hunt.

All the alleged offences are contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as substituted by section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act, 2009.

Mr Justice Hunt adjourned all three cases to June 14th at the non-jury court for service of the Books of Evidence.