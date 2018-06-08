Latex gloves, SIM packs found in searches after Gareth Hutch murder

Latex gloves, cigarette butts and mobile phone SIM packs were retrieved by gardaí who carried out searches at a number of locations following the murder of Gareth Hutch, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

A brother and sister as well as another man, all from Dublin 1, are on trial at the non-jury, three-judge court accused of murdering Mr Hutch, who was shot dead as he got into his car at Avondale House flats, North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

Thomas Fox (31), of Rutland Court; Regina Keogh (41), of Avondale House; and Jonathan Keogh (32), of Gloucester Place, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch. Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same location.

Det Sgt Enda O’Sullivan told prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC that gardaí­ received confidential information from a “named individual” who had pursued the two attackers and recognised one of them as Mr Keogh.

As a result, he obtained a search warrant from Judge Bryan Smyth to search a house at Upper Seán McDermott Street, the home of Mr Keogh’s father.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that a Samsung Galaxy box and a Meteor sim pack were found in a press in the kitchen of the house and a second Meteor sim pack was found over the microwave.

The court heard that Ms Keogh arrived at her father’s house when gardaí­ were there and said to Det Sgt O’Sullivan: “You will probably be searching my house next?”

The court heard Det Sgt O’Sullivan had already obtained a second search warrant for Ms Keogh’s flat and told her he would be conducting a search, during which nothing was recovered.

Seán Guerin SC, for Mr Keogh, argued that there was no evidential basis for the warrant to search Mr Keogh’s home. However, the three-judge court ruled the warrant was valid.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said he was able to view further CCTV footage from Avondale House on May 25th where he observed two of the suspects going towards Mary McDonnell’s flat. He was later granted another warrant to search Ms McDonnell’s flat.

The prosecution contend that the evidence of Ms McDonnell is “important” in this trial as the three accused used her home “as a base” to wait for Mr Hutch prior to the attack as her kitchen window had a view into Mr Hutch’s flat.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said he observed Ms McDonnell coming from the bin area when he arrived in the courtyard area of Avondale House later that day. He introduced himself and informed her that he had a warrant to search her flat.

The court heard that Ms McDonnell had been observed putting a black waste bag into one of the bins at Avondale House and that bag was recovered by Det Sgt O’Sullivan’s colleague and a number of exhibits were taken from it.

Garda Damien Murphy said he was part of the garda team that obtained a search warrant for Ms McDonnell’s flat at Avondale House on May 25th. He said that as he came into the flats complex, he saw Ms McDonnell putting a black bag into a bin.

Baby wipes

He retrieved this bag, which contained cigarette butts, baby wipes and white plastic or surgical gloves. Garda Murphy said he also retrieved a pack of Huggies baby wipes from the kitchen of Ms McDonnell’s flat.

Garda Murphy said he returned to the flat on May 28th, 2016 and retrieved a pink dressing gown from the main bedroom, as well as a number of latex gloves which were inside it.

The court previously heard that Ms McDonnell provided an initial statement to gardaí ­ and then a warrant was obtained to search her flat.

Mr Burns said it was in the course of this search that she began to talk to gardaí by way of a voluntary conversation. She was later arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Hutch and was ultimately charged with withholding information. The charge was was subsequently withdrawn and on May 8th last she was provided with a letter of immunity.

The trial continues .