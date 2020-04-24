Human trafficking charge against man (22) wanted in UK over lorry deaths withdrawn

A charge of human trafficking has been withdrawn by UK authorities against a man from Northern Ireland who is alleged to have delivered a trailer in which 39 migrants were found dead in Essex last year, the Court of Appeal has heard.

Eamon Ronald Harrison (22), from Mayobridge, Co Down, who is to challenge his pending extradition in May, is wanted to face 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

At a brief remote hearing on Friday, Ronan Kennedy SC for the State told the three judges of the court that information was received from the UK authorities that they were no longer seeking to prosecute Mr Harrison for human trafficking under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act. Mr Kennedy said that this would shorten the appeal hearing on May 7th.

It is alleged that Mr Harrison delivered the trailer, in which the bodies of eight females and 31 males were found in an industrial park in Grays, Esssex on October 23rd last, to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain. The cargo was recorded as “biscuits”.

The High Court in Dublin has heard that the sealed refrigeration unit was not turned on and that the people inside died from oxygen starvation. Temperatures inside the unit rose to 38.5 degrees before it “steadily reduced”, and police discovered “bloody hand prints” inside.

Ordering Mr Harrison’s extradition to the UK in January, Mr Justice Donald Binchy said the accused is alleged to have been involved in transporting illegal migrants on two previous occasions, and that the trailer at the centre of the Essex discover was used on one of these.