Woman with breast and cervical cancer begins action over smear tests

A woman with breast and cervical cancer has begun her High Court action over alleged misinterpretation of two cervical smear tests as part of the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Liability is seriously at issue in the case, the court previously heard.

The court was told, after Mr Justice Kevin Cross ruled the case could proceed, that Ruth Morrissey (37) and her husband Paul Morrissey, Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick wished the order relating to their not been named to be lifted.

The two laboratories being sued had sought an adjournment of the case to October or November following news Ms Morrissey had a CT scan this week, there is an improvement in her symptoms and she may now be a candidate for radical radiotherapy treatment which could improve her prognosis.

Opening the case, Jeremy Maher SC, for Ms Morrissey, said aggravated and exemplary damages are being claimed in the action by the couple, who have a seven-year-old daughter.

Counsel said Ms Morrissey’s 2009 smear was tested by the US Laboratory Quest Diagnostics and her 2012 smear was tested by the Medlab Dublin laboratory.

The evidence from their side will be the smears were “negligently reported”, he said.

Ms Morrissey and her husband have sued the HSE; US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin; and Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

Two smear tests

On August 18th 2009 Ms Morrissey had a cervical smear test as part of the national screening programme. The laboratories tested the cervical smears of Irish women taken under the national screening programme.

The cervical sample was sent to a cytopathology laboratory operated by Quest and came back negative with a recommendation for a routine recall.

In a letter from the HSE in September 2009, Ms Morrissey was advised the smear test detected no abnormalities.

On August 8th 2012, she had another smear test under the national screening programme. That test was sent to a Medlab Pathology laboratory and she was told by HSE letter in September 2012 no abnormalities had been detected.

On May 2014, Ms Morrissey went to her GP complaining of bleeding and was referred for an urgent colposcopy.

She was subsequently in June 2014 diagnosed as having invasive squamous carcinoma of the cervix and had different surgical procedures after that.

It is claimed, unknown to Ms Morrissey, reviews were carried out of the prior cervical screening.

A July 2014 review of Ms Morrissey’s 2009 sample showed the original result was incorrect but that, it is claimed, was not communicated to the woman.

A review in October 2014 of her 2012 smear sample showed the original result was incorrect but it is claimed the woman was not told.

It is further claimed another review took place in 2015 of her 2012 smear sample which showed the original result was incorrect.

On June 16th 2016 it is claimed Ms Morrissey’s treating consultant was advised as to the outcome of the 2009 and 2012 smear sample reviews.

The final review opinion of the 2009 sample was “atypical glandular cells” and the final review opinion of the 2012 sample was “atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance.”

Breast cancer

Ms Morrissey complained of lower back pain and sciatica in October 2017 and an MRI examination followed by a PET CT scan in February 2018 confirmed a recurrence of cervical cancer and also revealed a lesion in her left breast.

In March 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer in her left breast.

She was advised on May 3rd 2018 by her consultant that the reviews carried out of her 2009 and 2012 smears showed the smears were reported incorrectly.

It is claimed that there was failure to correctly report and diagnose and alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples.

A situation, it is claimed, developed where her cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed she was deprived of the opportunity of timely and effective investigation and management of her condition and of the opportunity of treatment at a time when her disease was amenable to curative treatment.

It is claimed, by virtue of alleged delay in diagnosis, she has lost the opportunity of cure and her life expectancy has been severely impaired and is limited to months rather than years.

She has also, it is claimed, required more extensive treatment than would have been required had her 2009 and 2012 slides been correctly reported on.

The claims are denied and the court previously heard liability is seriously in issue.