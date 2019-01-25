Woman whose partner died on Thursday fears she may be removed from home

A woman whose partner of 25 years died on Thursday has initiated High Court proceedings over concerns his family may remove her from the home the couple shared.

The court was told Fidelma Flynn had been in a committed and loving relationship with businessman and former Donegal Fine Gael Councillor JJ Reid who died aged 86 on Thursday night following a long illness.

She met Mr Reid, a widower, in the 1990s when she was working as a clinical director of psychiatry for Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal when they were both members of the then Northern Western Health Board.

It is claimed she had moved in 2009 into Mr Reid’s home, a country house surrounded by 100 acres at “Knockfair”, Stranorlar, Co Donegal, and took up a position as managing director of one of Mr Reid businesses, Letterkenny Motor Company.

She claims that, in her 25 years with Mr Reid, she has never been accepted or welcomed by Mr Reid’s family and claims his illness heightened the alleged resentment towards her.

She claims she was primary carer for Mr Reid, who was admitted to Letterkenny hospital last November.

She claims, when visiting Mr Reid in late December, a member of the extended Reid family had confronted her and was aggressive towards her.

She claims she was accused of “not being part of the family” and “not being in a relationship” with Mr Reid.

That family member was previously removed from “Knockfair” by gardaí after he had become abusive and threatening, it is claimed.

Despite being named as Mr Reid’s next of kin, steps, including negotiations with the Reid family had to be taken so she could see him in hospital, she claims.

Shortly after Mr Reid’s death, another member of his extended family threatened her to have her “stuff out of the house by the morning”, she claims.

She said she currently does not feel safe in the property because of the alleged threat and because she believes one of the Reids has a set of keys to the property.

In her proceedings, Ms Flynn was seeking various orders including injunctions against the executor of Mr Reid’s estate allowing her to secure the “Knockfair” property and restraining any person claiming an interest in the estate trespassing on the property.

She also seeks injunctions preventing any person claiming an interest in the estate disposing with or damaging her property at “Knockfair” or interfering with her occupation of “Knockfair”.

Ms Flynn, the court was told, simply wants to have Mr Reid waked at his home, and wanted various temporary orders in order to preserve the “status quo”. Gardaí are aware of the situation, the court was also told.

When the case came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on an ex parte basis (one side only present) on Friday afternoon, the judge expressed concern the action might pour more oil on an already inflamed situation and that an application of this nature was before the court so soon after the death.

No details of the funeral arrangements had been set out in the sworn statement, she also noted.

She urged that other avenues be explored to remedy the situation and said a fresh application for the orders sought could be made if the need arises.