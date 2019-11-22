Woman settles case for nervous shock over husband’s death in hospital

A woman has settled her High Court action for nervous shock over the sudden and untimely death of her husband in Dublin’s Mater University Hospital.

In the case taken by Nualla Egan it was claimed that James Egan (73) received a penicillin related medication on a number of occasions between January and March 2017 when he was allegedly allergic to penicillin.

Mrs Egan, of St Pappin’s Road, Glasnevin, Dublin, brought the action on her own and her family’s behalf against the hospital arising from Mr Egan’s death in April 2017.

She said her husband, a father of four and grandfather of 10, had suffered pain in his arm and chest in January 2017 and was admitted to hospital for tests. He underwent a coronary artery bypass operation on January 19th, 2017, to remove blockages to blood vessels around his heart.

It was claimed that from around January 21st to January 25th, 2017, Mr Egan was administered penicillin and/or a penicillin related medication despite allegedly having an allergy to penicillin.

It was claimed that his face, hands and arms became swollen and he suffered breathing difficulties. It was claimed he remained bedridden due to swelling and breathing difficulties and had to have a tracheotomy to help his breathing.

The court was told that Mr Egan suffered a heart attack on January 31st 2017, and that a blood clot was later identified. Ten days later, on February 10th, 2017, Mrs Egan and her children were informed Mr Egan had sustained a significant hypoxic brain injury.

It was alleged that on February 21st, 2017 and from March 15th to around March 19th of that year he was administered a penicillin related medication. It is claimed that Mr Egan suffered a number of infections and that, on April 4th 2017, Mrs Egan got a call from the hospital saying her husband had become profoundly unwell.

She claimed that when she got there, she was told her husband had 15 minutes to live but, when she entered the room, it was evident to her he was already dead.

Mrs Egan, it was claimed, was shocked, upset and traumatised and suffered nervous shock. The claims were denied.

Approving the confidential settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sympathy to Mrs Egan and her family on their loss.