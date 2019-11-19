Woman settles case alleging swine flu vaccine link to narcolepsy

The case taken by a woman who claimed she developed narcolepsy as a result of being given the Pandemrix swine flu vaccine has been settled.

There was no admission of liability in the case. The costs of the case, including discovery, are to be met by the Minister for Health and the HSE.

Today was the 22nd day of the action. Barrister Denis McCullough, for the plaintiff, told the judge the case had been settled with no admission of liability on behalf of any of the defendants.

It was previously reported that the discovery process alone had incurred costs of up to €2m.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath congratulated the litigants for managing to settle the case through mediation and, in particular, highlighted Ms Bennett and her family.

He said he had no doubt but that they were very decent people and he was sure that it had been explained to them that litigation and its outcome is uncertain.

Aoife Bennett (26) claimed she developed narcolepsy and cataplexy disorder as a result of being given the Pandemrix vaccine in school on December 10th, 2009, as part of a nationwide vaccination programme. She was aged 16 at the time. Her condition is a life-long one.

Ms Bennett, Lakelands, Naas, Co Kildare, a third-level student, had sued the Minister for Health, the HSE, vaccine producer Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

In the proceedings, it was claimed HSE brochures on the vaccine had the effect of misleading those who read them as to the safety of the Pandemrix vaccine.

It was claimed that Glaxosmithkline demanded an indemnity from liability from the State before it would agree to supply the vaccine.

It was also alleged that the Health Products Regulation Authority was aware there was an alternative vaccine which had more clinical data available.