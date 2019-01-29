Woman seriously ill with cancer resumes case over cervical smears

A woman who is seriously ill with cancer has resumed her High Court action over alleged misreading of her cervical smears.

Ruth Morrissey (37) is expected to give evidence later on Tuesday in the action which the court heard could last six weeks.

Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul are suing over cervical smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012.

When the case re-opened before Mr Justice Cross today after being adjourned last July, the Morrisseys counsel, Jeremy Maher SC updated the court Ms Morrissey’s condition.

Counsel said that, separately, Ms Morrissey was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy in November last year and her prognosis would be excellent but for the cervical cancer.

Counsel handed in a letter from Ms Morrissey’s treating consultant in relation to the cervical cancer which reported, after scans and an MRI this month, it has shown disappointing results.

Despite chemotherapy and radiotherapy, there was a concern that the symptoms have returned.

Counsel said Ms Morrissey suffers from pelvic pain and the prognosis remains “very guarded.”

She has had 25 sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy and now suffers from chronic pain and fatigue.

The couple, of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE; US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd, with offices at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin; and Medlab Pathology Ltd, with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was failure to correctly report and diagnose and alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

It is claimed a situation allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey’s treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The HSE has already admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband and it admits the results of her smear reviews should have been made known to Ms Morrissey.

The laboratories deny all claims.

The case opened last July when the Morrisseys gave evidence to the court.

Today, Mr Maher told Mr Justice Kevin Cross their case in relation to the 2012 smear was the number of cells on the slide being examined were inadequate. They also contended, if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

There was an opportunity to detect an occurrence of the tumour at an earlier stage, he said. “You would have the probability of life rather than the probability of death, “ Mr Maher said

“We are now dealing with the probability of death. If Ruth Morrissey was made aware of the facts and results of the audits she would have insisted in an MRI and scans in 2015, “ he said.

Patrick Hanratty SC, for the HSE, objected to the widening of the case but Mr Justice Cross ruled the case should proceed on its expanded basis . The case had to proceed and it would be grossly unfair if it did not, he said.

The case is continuing.