Woman accused of making exaggerated claim for accident

A pensioner accused of making an exaggerated insurance claim absconded from the court on the day she was making the claim in the name of another woman, Blanchardstown District Court heard on Thursday.

Judge Paula Murphy refused jurisdiction in Winnifred Lawrence’s case.

The court had previously heard Ms Lawrence allegedly made a claim against RSA insurance. The firm thought it was exaggerated and contacted the Garda. The DPP had directed summary disposal.

Sgt Maria Callaghan told Judge Murphy she had been incorrect in her previous telling of the allegations against Ms Lawrence.

She said that it would be alleged on December 7th, 2017, Ms Lawrence had attended with RSA insurance’s consultant, Robert McQuillan, who had examined her. Sgt Callaghan said it would be alleged RSA became suspicious and contacted the Garda.

Civil case

She added it would be alleged Ms Lawrence took a civil case against RSA and, on the first day in court, the prosecuting garda attended court and spoke to Ms Lawrence whom he knew.

Ms Lawrence had taken the case in the name of “Ellen Stokes”. Sgt Callaghan said it would be alleged Ms Lawrence then left the court. Judge Murphy refused jurisdiction.

Ms Lawrence, (69), Moorefield Grove, Clondalkin, is charged with dishonestly by deception inducing a named female to do an act “to wit believe you were another” named female with the intention to make a gain at Blackrock Clinic, Co Dublin, on December 7th, 2017.

Ms Lawrence’s defence lawyer, Matthew Kenny, said his client would be willing to go forward on a signed plea. Judge Murphy remanded Ms Lawrence on continuing bail for a fortnight for service of her book of evidence.