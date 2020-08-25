Troubled teenage girl at risk of sexual exploitation placed in secure care

A 15-year-old girl deemed at high risk of sexual exploitation was reported to having been “coked out of it” while spending the night at a Dublin city centre hotel with older men, the High Court has heard.

The girl, who has a history of absconding from placements, is believed to be visiting hotel rooms around the city meeting adult men and engaging in sexual acts, without using protection in exchange for drugs and alcohol.

Following the most recent incident, which took place earlier this month, the teen is reported to have told staff at the hotel in question that she had unprotected sex with two or three men who provided her with cocaine.

She said she “was coked out it” and suffered physical injuries due to the violent nature of the intercourse and required medical attention.

It was the latest in a number of extremely worrying incidents which have led to fears for the girl’s safety and well-being, the court heard.

At the High Court on Tuesday Mr Justice Richard Humphreys granted orders allowing the Child and Family Agency (CFA) place the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, at a secure unit for troubled teens.

The orders were granted on an ex-parte (one side only) basis, and the judge adjourned the matter to a date next week.

The CFA, represented by David Leahy BL, sought the orders so the teen, who was a risk to herself and others, can get the support and help she requires.

Counsel said that the teenager, who had displayed a willingness to take up the secure placement, will be better able to access the supports she requires.

Seeking the orders, counsel said the girl has a mild intellectual disability.

She came from a troubled background where from an early age she had been exposed to physical and sexual violence.

She had been in voluntary care at various placements for some time, but these had not worked out.

In the recent past she has been absconding from them at all hours of the day and night. Her highly sexualised behaviour was extremely worrying, counsel said.

She had been dressing inappropriately, had engaged in risk-taking behaviour with men on social media, and had gone off with older males.

Her sexualised behaviour is believed to be linked to her substance abuse.

She has been reported as having exchanged sexual favours with older men for drugs including cocaine. She had been controlling of peers, and had claimed to have tried to recruit another person into prostitution.

Her drug use, it is claimed, has increased over recent weeks.

The court also heard that the teenager has issues with authorities including social workers, teachers and gardaí and had been verbally abusive and threatening towards them.

She had also damaged property, and takes no responsibility for her actions, it is claimed.

After granting the special care orders allowing the teen to be placed at a secure unit, the judge also appointed a guardian at litem who will represent the girl’s interests.