Terminally ill woman awarded €2.16m in CervicalCheck test case

A terminally ill woman who sued over the alleged misreading of her CervicalCheck smear slides has won her case.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said on Friday Ruth Morrissey and her husband were entitled to a total of €2.16million in damages.

Legal teams representing other women who are taking similar actions relating to smear tests taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme have been monitoring the case.

The couple, of Monaleen, Co Limerick, sued the HSE and two US laboratories - Quest Diagnostics Ireland and Medlab Pathology, with offices respectively at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, and Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

Ms Morrissey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and suffered a recurrence last year. The court has been told the recurrence in her pelvic wall has spread to her bone and she has at most two years to live.

