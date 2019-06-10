Teenager accused of murder in London appears in High Court

A teenager accused of murdering one man and attempting to kill another in London earlier this year has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

The UK authorities are seeking the extradition of 18-year-old David Kerrigan, who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Mr Kerrigan is wanted in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Joshua White, who died from stab wounds after he was attacked at Frampton Park Road, Hackney in East London on the afternoon of April 26th last.

It is alleged that Mr Kerrigan and other males attacked Mr White using knives, including zombie knives, in what is claimed to have been a UK gangland-related incident.

Mr White was treated at the scene of the attack by paramedics but later died in hospital due to a stab wound to his heart.

The UK authorities also want Mr Kerrigan in connection to the attempted murder of another man also in Hackey, a short time after the attack on Mr White occurred.

It is alleged that Mr Kerrigan was involved in the stabbing of another man, who at the time was out walking with his girlfriend and their nine-month-old baby.

Surrender

The UK authorities, in a European Arrest Warrant (EAW), seeking Kerrigan’s surrender say that Kerrigan, with an address in Hackney, East London, travelled to Ireland.

Two other males, both aged in their teens, have been arrested and charged by the UK authorities in connection with the attacks.

At the High Court on Monday Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told that Mr Kerrigan was arrested in Ireland on foot of the EAW seeking his surrender, which had been endorsed by the court last week.

The court heard that when Kerrigan was asked if he knew what the charges in the EAW were about he replied “No”.

The Judge, being satisfied that the person before the court is the person who extradition is being, remanded Mr Kerrigan in custody.

He will next appear before the High Court Extradition list on June 28th next.

Lawyers for Mr Kerrigan, who was dressed in a grey hooded top and jeans and did not speak during the short hearing, did not make an application for their client to be released on bail pending the outcome of the hearing of the request for his extradition.