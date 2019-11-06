TDs granted full High Court hearing of their challenge against Ceann Comhairle

Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs have been granted a full hearing of their challenge to the Ceann Comhairle, but have been refused an injunction ordering him to change the Dáil’s order of business.

The TDs were at the High Court on Wednesday seeking to overturn a decision of the Ceann Comhairle to rule out of order amendments they proposed to the Dáil’s rules - amendments which would have prevented the Government from blocking opposition bills.

Judge Garrett Simons said that the TDs had an “arguable” case and that a full hearing should take place as soon as possible. However, he refused their request for an injunction which would have restored their motion to the Dáil order paper on Wednesday.

The motion seeks to prevent the Government from blocking Opposition Bills by withholding a “money message” necessary to allow them to proceed through the legislative process – even when they have been voted for by the Dáil.

The TDs argue that more than 50 Opposition Bills have been blocked by the Government which has used a constitutional provision that only the Government can progress Bills which have a potential impact on the State’s finances.

There were angry scenes in the Dáil on Tuesday when the Ceann Comhairle refused to accept the Solidarity-PBP motion to change the standing orders, claiming that there were doubts about its constitutionality.

After hearing Wednesday morning’s application – at which the Ceann Comhairle was not represented – Mr Justice Simons said the case “raises issues of high constitutional importance”.

He said the “prima facie” position was that the Dáil should police its own business. However, he said, “there is at least an argument” that there may be a rule for the courts where the Dáil is unable or unwilling to protect the rights of its members. He cited the recent case in the UK, where the courts intervened to overturn the suspension of parliament, as an example of where the courts can intervene in the business of parliament.