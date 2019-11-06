TDs bring High Court challenge against Ceann Comhairle

Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs have passed the first hurdle in their bid to compel the Ceann Comhairle to allow a vote on changing Dáil standing orders to stop the Government blocking Opposition Bills.

A High Court hearing is to take place this afternoon on an application by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith to compel the Ceann Comhairle to restore her motion seeking a change to Dáil standing orders to the order paper before 6pm this evening.

Ms Smith’s lawyers sought the hearing this morning in the High Court and after a brief application before Mr Justice Garrett Simons, the judge granted John Rogers SC (appearing for Ms Smith) leave to serve lawyers for the Ceann Comhairle with papers for the hearing this afternoon.

Ms Smith and her colleagues want a motion which seeks to change the Dáil standing orders – ruled out of order by the Ceann Comhairle yesterday – restored to the Dáil order paper in time for their private members business slot this evening.

The motion seeks to prevent the Government from blocking Opposition Bills by withholding a “money message” necessary to allow them to proceed through the legislative process – even when they have been voted for by the Dáil.

The TDs argue that more than 50 Opposition Bills have been blocked by the Government which has used a constitutional provision that only the Government can progress Bills which have a potential impact on the State’s finances.

There were angry scenes in the Dáil on Tuesday when the Ceann Comhairle refused to accept the Solidarity-PBP motion to change the standing orders, claiming that there were doubts about its constitutionality.

After hearing this morning’s application – at which the Ceann Comhairle was not represented – Mr Justice Simons said that the case “raises issues of high constitutional importance”.

He said the “prima facie” position was that the Dáil should police its own business. However, he said, “there is at least an argument” that there may a rule for the courts where the Dáil is unable or unwilling to protect the rights of its members. He cited the recent case in the UK, where the courts intervened to overturn the suspension of parliament, as an example of where the courts can intervene in the business of parliament.

The case will be heard to 2.30pm this afternoon.