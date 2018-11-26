Suspected drugs trafficker seeks to appeal extradition to Poland

Lawyers for a suspected drugs trafficker are seeking leave to appeal an order for his extradition to Poland, despite “generalised and systemic” violations to the independence of the Polish judiciary.

Polish authorities are seeking the surrender of Artur Celmer (31), who is wanted to face trial in his native Poland on drugs trafficking charges.

He was arrested in Ireland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant last year and his lawyers had opposed their client’s surrender over “radical changes” to the Polish justice system, which has put the country at odds with the European Union in recent years.

Ordering Mr Celmer’s surrender last week, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said the High Court had originally found “generalised and systemic” violations to the independence of the Polish judiciary which “gave rise to a real risk” that fair trial rights would be breached.

However, she said the High Court was only concerned with determining whether the issues in Poland specifically related to Mr Celmer, in accordance with a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Mr Celmer’s lawyers returned to the High Court seeking a certificate to appeal the decision. Ms Justice Donnelly will give her ruling on Wednesday.