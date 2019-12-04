St James’s Hospital apologises for ‘deficits in care’ of mother (52) who died

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has apologised for “deficits” in the care provided at the hospital when a 52-year-old mother of four died there three years ago.

Jacqueline Keating, also a grandmother, was the “matriarch” of her family and had been laughing and joking when first admitted to the Dublin hospital in July 2016, Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told.

Within seven days, her family said she was non-responsive.

Mrs Keating had had surgery for a tumour in her neck at another hospital in the past and also had a history of venous thromboembolism, the court heard.

Her husband Paul Keating, on behalf of the family, has sued over her death.

The case is before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Keating told the court, when he was called to the hospital at 6am on August 2nd 2016, he heard the tea ladies in the corridor talking about someone dying.

“They were talking about my wife. I was brought into a room and I was told they had tried to resuscitate her for 25 minutes.”

He said he had asked was his wife alone when she died and was told there were two people with her.

The court heard a subsequent report on the matter disclosed Mrs Keating died alone.

At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, Oonah McCrann SC, for the hospital, read an apology on its behalf to the court.

In the apology, the hospital CEO, Lorcan Birthistle, said he wanted to “sincerely and unreservedly apologise for the deficits in the care that was provided at St James’s Hospital”.

It added: “We know that Jacqueline’s death has had a profound impact on you all. Please accept my deepest sympathy and apology.”

The hospital also offered its sincere and deepest sympathy to Mr Keating and his family for the “devastating loss” of Jacqueline.

Mr Keating, Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, on behalf of his family, sued St James’s Hospital, Dublin over the death of his wife on August 2nd 2016.

Mrs Keating was admitted to the hospital in July 2016. On July 31st, she started having problems with low oxygen saturations and also developed chest pains and tightness. She was recorded as being anxious and and ECG was normal.

On August 2nd 2016, Mrs Kennedy collapsed and died.

An autopsy later showed she died of a heart attack caused by a pulmonary embolism due to deep vein thrombosis.

It was claimed there was failure to consider the risk factors Mrs Keating had for venous thromboembolism and to properly evaluate her chest pains or leg pains.

Mr Keating told the court he and his wife had had a great life before she died.”She was the matriarch, she was a young grandmother , now some of her grandchildren will never get to know her,” he said.

He said, after his wife was admitted to St James’, he and his family “kept asking for a check for clots.”

He said: “They said it would be organised, they did not do it.”

Louise Hunt, daughter of Mrs Keating, said her mother was laughing and joking walking into the hospital but within seven days she was non-responsive. “They kept saying psychiatric. That was all that was in their head,” she said. The case continues on Thursday.