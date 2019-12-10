Settlement of €1.35m for woman injured in ‘horrific crash’

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries when the van in which she was a passenger was involved in a “horrific crash” has settled her High Court action for €1.35 million.

Bríd Hallihan (37) had suffered “a multiplicity of fractures” including fractures to the skull and a traumatic brain injury, the court heard.

She was a passenger in a van driven by her boyfriend when the accident occurred in 2015.

“He was overtaking a lorry and he failed to make it and swerved, crashing into several vehicles,” Dr John O’Mahony SC, for Ms Hallihan, told the court.

Ms Hallihan suffered appalling injuries, was in hospital for almost three months and spent two months in rehabilitation, he said.

Ms Hallihan of Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, Co Cork, had through her father, Dermot Hallihan, sued van driver Martin Feehan of Killaltanagh, Banagher, Co Galway, as a result of the crash.

It occurred at Glencaum on the main Mallow to Cork road on February 16th 2015.

Liability not at issue

It was claimed the van was allowed to go out of control and collide with other vehicles. It was further claimed the driver was driving too fast and failed to exercise due care and attention.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told liability was not at issue in the case.

Dr O’Mahony said it was a sad case. His client had been working as a night supervisor at a local shop at the time of the crash, suffered catastrophic injuries and now has memory and concentration difficulties.

Approving the settlement, the judge said he had seen photographs of the injuries and was delighted Ms Hallihan had made such a good recovery.