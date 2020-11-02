Schoolboy who slipped on canteen floor settles action for €50,000

A schoolboy who slipped on a school canteen floor and injured a section of his hip has settled his High Court action for €50,000.

Adam Fay slipped on material believed to have been food probably dropped by another student during the school lunch break.

Adam Fay (17), of Drumahilla, Bailieborough, Co Cavan had sued through his mother Jane Gray, St Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Co Cavan as a result of the accident during the school lunch break on October 24th, 2017.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the accident occurred when the boy, who was 14 years of age at the time, slipped as he walked across the canteen floor.

It was claimed the boy was caused to slip by reasons of the presence of deleterious material believed to be food lying on the floor.

The accident occurred at 1.40pm. Adam, who was wearing school shoes at the time, was helped back on his feet by other students. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital. He was given crutches and discharged, but two weeks later due to continuing pain he had an MRI scan which revealed he had a healing fracture of the neck of the left femur.

The schoolboy was in hospital for a number of days and had to have an operation in which three metal screws were inserted. He was also on crutches for about three months after the accident and had to have physiotherapy.

The boy also had a residual limp for eight months after the accident.

Mr Justice Simons was told liability was admitted in the case.