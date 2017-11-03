Samurai sword killer who fled North set free in Dublin

A Northern prisoner on the run, who killed a man with a Samurai sword in 2004, was fined €75 in Dublin for a public order offence that does not carry a jail sentence.

An European Arrest Warrant had not been issued yet and could take a week, Dublin District Court was told on Friday.

Stephen Henry (41), formerly of Mountpottinger Road, Belfast, did not return to Magilligan Prison in the North earlier this week after he was granted a day-release pass to visit his family.

He was jailed for life at Craigavon Crown Court in 2006 after pleading guilty to murdering an acquaintance, John Cooke, with a Samurai-style sword.

The PSNI launched a manhunt and appealed for information on his whereabouts. On Monday the PSNI issued a statement stating he might be in either the Craigavon or Belfast areas.

However, he crossed the Border on Tuesday and was picked up by gardaí in Dublin on Friday.

He was arrested drunk on Friday morning after being thrown out of a city-centre hostel and getting mugged.

Endanger himself

He was arrested on Merrion Road at 8.50am on a charge under the Public Order Act for being intoxicated to an extent he might endanger himself or another person in his vicinity.

Barely able to keep his eyes open, he was brought before Dublin District Court on Friday evening and let go after being fined €75 for a public order offence that does not carry a jail sentence.

Henry, who has tattoos on both upper arms and scars on his forehead and left ear, was brought before Judge Conal Gibbons at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a black tracksuit, green and white shirt, and brown shoes, Henry, with two cuts on his forehead, remained silent during his hearing.

Garda David Carty told the court Henry had been brought to Irishtown Garda station and made “no reply when charged”.

He objected to bail, however, the judge pointed out that the charge did not carry a penal sanction – just a fine – and the High Court would not be pleased if he refused.

Interpol

There was no charge before the District Court for being unlawfully at large. Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she thought it would take at least a week for a European Arrest Warrant to be issued.

Garda Carty said contact would be made with Interpol.

Judge Gibbons held that he had to grant bail but because Henry had no ties to the jurisdiction he was going to require him to lodge €50 cash.

However, Ms Horan said that her client had been robbed overnight; his bag and phone were taken. He had a brother in Dublin but did not have his number. She argued that asking for a cash lodgement was tantamount to refusing bail.

Judge Gibbons said the lodgement would be required because Henry had no ties to the State.

This would have resulted in him being remanded in custody for until the bail money was lodged. The defence solicitor took instructions from Henry at the side of the Court and then told the judge her client was pleading guilty.