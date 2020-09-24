Ryanair baggage handler sues over arm injury

A Ryanair baggage handler who claimed he injured his arm when he gave a colleague a lift up to close a plane cargo hold has sued for damages in the High Court.

Tomasz Zborowski (39) later discovered he had a tear to the distal biceps and had to have surgery, his counsel Michael Byrne SC said. Mr Byrne said the accident happened when a Ryanair flight landed in Dublin Airport and was due to fly out to Malta.

There was a turnaround time to get bags and passengers on board and it was a “high pressure situation”, counsel said.

The cargo hold was about two metres from the ground and Mr Zborowski, in giving a boost up to his colleague, ruptured his biceps. Counsel said his client was out of work for seven months after the accident and has been left with a nasty scar. Mr Zborowski, Waterside, Malahide, Dublin, has sued Ryanair arising from the accident at Dublin Airport on June 27th, 2017.

He alleges failure to take any precautions for his safety and to provide an alternative means of closing the cargo hold. He also claims he was permitted to lift up a fellow employee for the purpose of closing the cargo hold due to time pressure of the turnaround and there was failure to provide him with any, or any adequate, equipment to enable the cargo hold to be closed safely. The claims are denied and Ryanair claims contributory negligence on the plaintiff’s part and that he failed to avail of available machinery and appliances.

The case continues on Friday before Mr Justice Kevin Cross.