Relative of Peadar Kearney withdraws injunction application over items

A descendant of composer Peadar Kearney has withdrawn his application for an injunction against a fund appointed receiver seeking return of various items, including a signed original copy of Amhrán na bhFiann.

Lorcan Bourke had sued receiver Anne O’Dwyer, of Duff Phelps Ireland Ltd, who took charge of the property where he had operated Bourke’s Bar at Catherine Street, Limerick, until its closure in 2014. Last March, he served notice of his intention to seek High Court injunctions restraining the receiver selling his chattels in the pub, including the original copy of the national anthem, until the case was resolved. The receiver opposed any such injunctions.

In court on Wednesday, Vincent P Martin SC, for Mr Kearney, told Ms Justice Caroline Costello his client was withdrawing the injunction application as he now knew the identity of the new owners of the bar, sold in December 2017. It had been necessary to bring the injunction proceedings to find out the name of the new owners and communication to his client from the receiver had been poor, counsel said.

Counsel said the case would now proceed to a plenary hearing and asked that costs orders not be made against his client in relation to the injunction proceedings.

Garvan Corkery BL, seeking the receiver’s costs of the injunctions application, said it was not accepted Mr Bourke needed to bring the injunction application against his client or that he needed to know the identity of the new owners.

Chattels

Mr Bourke and his representatives knew the premises were up for sale long before the sale occurred and the receiver had made clear Mr Bourke could have come to collect any items in the bar, he said.

The receiver never had possession of the chattels in the bar and and had never done anything with them, he added.

Mr Justice Costello ruled Ms O’Dwyer was entitled to her costs of the injunction application, put a stay on the costs order pending the outcome of the plenary action and urged the sides to consider resolving the dispute.

Mr Bourke, a great grand nephew of Peadar Kearney who wrote the lyrics of the national anthem, brought proceedings over items that had been on display in the bar including a signed copy of Amhrán na bhFiann. He claims the copy was dedicated by Peadar Kearney to Mr Bourke’s grandfather, also called Lorcan Bourke, and has been in his family for many years.

Mr Bourke, who claims he does not know where the items are, said he was in talks about getting them returned and attended the property last September. He said he noticed several items were missing and a security guard at the premises refused to allow him remove any property. The pub had to close after the firm from which he had leased the premises got into financial difficulties.

Mr Bourke said his former landlord’s debts were acquired by a fund, Pentire Property Finance DAC, which appointed Ms O’Dwyer receiver over the premises in January 2017. Following the pub’s closure, he had to move to Dublin out of economic necessity and arranging for the removal of all of his items in the pub was extremely difficult, he said.