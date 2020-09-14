Pregnant Angolan woman to challenge deportation

An Angolan woman, who is nearly six months pregnant, and her Irish citizen fiance have secured High Court permission to challenge the State’s decision to deport her.

The woman, who failed to get asylum here, was told last month that she would be deported. The couple met in Ireland, live together and would have been married by now were it not for Covid-19 restrictions, counsel said.

Barrister Michael Conlon SC argued that deportation would be disproportionate, and breach the rights of the couple and their unborn child to family unity and the right of the Irish citizen father to the company of his child.

If returned to Angola, she fears she will be harmed or killed. If deported, she would be the child’s only support, counsel said.