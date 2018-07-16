Planners want to reconsider development at St Anne’s Park

A dispute over whether An Bord Pleanála can reconsider an application for planning permission for a development of 500 housing units next to St Anne’s Park in north Dublin has been adjourned at the High Court.

The dispute concerns the board’s decision to give Crekav Trading, part of developer Marlet, the go-ahead to build 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands used by St Paul’s College, in Raheny as playing pitches.

Clonres CLG, which represents residents from the Clontarf area; environmental campaigner Peter Sweetman; and John Conway and the Louth Environmental Group want the decision quashed on grounds including claims it is fundamentally flawed.

The objectors brought proceedings against the board; the State and the Minister for Heritage in respect of the decision. The developers are notice parties.

Mr Justice David Barniville was told last month that the board accepted it made an error in its decision to grant planning permission for the development and was prepared to concede to an order quashing that permission.

The case was briefly mentioned before the judge on Monday when he was informed by Nuala Butler SC, for the board, that it would consent to orders quashing the permission. Counsel said the matter would then be remitted to the board for a fresh consideration.

The remittal proposal was opposed by Eamon Galligan SC, for the residents, and Oisin Collins BL, for Mr Sweetman. The judge adjourned the matter to Friday when he will hear submissions from the parties.

The lands subject of the proceedings were formally owned by the Vincentian Fathers, the trustees of the all-boys secondary school St Paul’s College. The planning application was made directly by the developer to An Bord Pleanála under a fast-track process for large housing projects, bypassing the local authority.