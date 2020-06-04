O’Doherty and Waters ordered to pay legal costs of case against State over Covid-19 laws

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters are facing a substantial legal bill after the High Court ruled they must pay the costs of their failed attempt to challenge laws brought in due to Covid-19.

In a ruling on Thursday morning, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the pair should pay the legal costs of both the State respondents and the notice parties, the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle.

The judge said that the costs should be limited to the two day hearing of their application only.

Last month, the court refused to grant the pair permission to have their judicial review challenge against the laws go to a full hearing.

In his judgment dismissing their application, Mr Justice Meenan said they had not provided the court with any expert evidence or facts to support their view that the laws challenged by the applicants were disproportionate or unconstitutional.

The laws brought in by the State to help deal with the pandemic, he said in his judgment, were “constitutionally permissible.” He also found the case was unstateable.

The applicants, he said, who had “no medical of scientific qualifications or expertise relied on their own unsubstantiated views, gave speeches, engaged in empty rhetoric and sought to draw parallel to Nazi Germany which is both absurd and offensive”.

“Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, empty rhetoric and a bogus historical parallel are not a substitute for facts,” he added.

Mr Waters and Ms O’ Doherty, who claim the laws are unconstitutional, are appealing the dismissal of their action to the Court of Appeal.