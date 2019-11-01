Northern Irish man faces 41 charges over Essex lorry deaths

A Northern Irish man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter after UK authorities alleged he delivered a trailer, in which 39 migrants were found dead last week, to Zeebrugge port in Belgium before its onward journey to England.

Eamon Harrison (23), from Mayobridge, Co Down, appeared before Mr Justice Donald Binchy in the High Court on Friday.

The sitting followed the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant for Mr Harrison on Thursday.

The court heard that Mr Harrison was arrested in the holding cells of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street, Dublin 2, at 10.15am on Friday.

Sgt Jim Kirwan gave evidence of his arrest and told the court that there were 41 offences in the warrant for Mr Harrison. They were 39 manslaughter charges, conspiracy to commit a human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

On Monday, the man who allegedly drove the truck to its final destination appeared in court also accused of manslaughter, money laundering, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.