Mother of young woman with narcolepsy ‘feels partly responsible’

The mother of a young woman who developed narcolepsy after being given a state-administered vaccine in school has said she feels partly responsible for what has happened.

Mary Bennett told the High Court that she and her husband Pat took part in the decision that Aoife, who was 16 at the time, would receive the vaccine.

Her daughter was of an age where she could have given consent herself but the matter was treated as a family one, she said.

Ms Bennet said Aoife was one of a set of non-identical quadruplets - three girls and a boy -born to her and her husband. She said that prior to receiving the vaccine in December 2009, Aoife had been a fully healthy, athletic girl and sport had been “the love of her life”.

Because she advised her to received the vaccine, “in some ways, I feel responsible”, Ms Bennett told the court. At the time of taking the vaccine, Aoife was concerned about getting a sore arm in the context of an upcoming volleyball match.

Aoife Bennett (26) of Naas, Co Kildare, is suing the Minister for Health, the HSE, the manufacturer of the vaccine, Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority, which has responsibility for the authorisation and monitoring of medicines.

Aoife Bennett is suing the Minister for Health, the HSE, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Biologicals SA, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which has responsibility for authorising and monitoring medicines in Ireland. Photograph: Collins Courts

Mary Bennett told Jonathan Kilfeather SC, for Aoife Bennett, that if she knew then what she knew now - that the vaccine had not been tested on children of Aoife’s age, that it contained a new ingredient that had never been used before, and that the pandemic that led to the vaccination campaign was “nearly over” in Ireland - she would not have advised her daughter to receive the vaccine.

She said she gave up working as a full-time secondary teacher after the quadruplets were born. She said Aoife was “a wonderful girl, and still is” and was “a pleasure”, as were her siblings. Prior to the vaccination, she was often “first up” in the house but within weeks of getting the vaccine she was having trouble “getting out of bed”.

’Pro-vaccination’

Mary Bennett told the court that her husband worked in the health service all his life, that they both were “pro-vaccination”, and that they had ensured their children were vaccinated so they were protected from infection. But they also believed it was important that people were vaccinated “to protect society as well, so it was absolutely essential”.

She had learned at the time in 2009 of the developing swine flu pandemic, that the groups that were at risk included children such as hers, and that there was a risk the flu could spread quickly in schools. The primary school where she was by then working as a part-time administrator had given the students the vaccine. She and her husband discussed the issue. “We had no hesitation.”

It was her view that she would be “doing her civic duty” in her children getting the vaccine and she expected that it would be fully and rigorously tested. She said her husband discussed the vaccine campaign at work and they decided together that the children would get it.

Earlier, Dermot Gleeson SC, for Ms Bennett, compared the position being adopted by the Minister for Health in the case to repressive regimes in Asia and the former Soviet Union.

He was responding to what he said was the position adopted by the Minister and the HSE in relation to their obligations towards the individual in the context of vaccination campaigns.

The Minister was adopting the position that he had a “diluted duty of care” to individuals in the context of a vaccination campaign. “You are here in the interests of the nation, the Volk [German for the people], and not some selfish concern about your own health,” he said, referring to the position being adopted in relation to informed consent. “Roll up your sleeves and do it for Ireland.”

Mr Gleeson has said that while the State was entitled to provide the vaccination in the context of the pandemic, it had to make adequate information available that allowed a recipient of the vaccine to give their informed consent for what was a “hugely personal” decision.

People who took part in the vaccination campaign, he said, were being asked to leave their constitutional rights in the waiting room. It was “a concept that had no place in the political and constitutional framework in which we luckily live.”

Mr Gleeson said that more than 1,000 people had been left with narcolepsy in Europe as a result of the vaccine, which was administered in response to a flu pandemic.

Some jurisdictions had put in place schemes to address what had happened, while in other jurisdictions there had been confidential settlements with people who had taken legal actions seeking damages. It was only in Ireland that no plaintiff had received damages, he said.

The proceedings are a test case and there are seventy to a hundred other people who believe they have developed narcolepsy as a result of receiving the vaccine.

Mary Bennett is continuing her evidence and the court is expected to hear evidence from Aoife later on Thursday, or on Friday.