Minister’s stance in vaccination case likened to former Soviet bloc

The position being taken by the Minister for Health has been likened to that of authoritarian regimes in the former Soviet bloc and elsewhere in a major vaccination case being heard in the High Court.

Counsel for a woman suing over alleged side-effects of the swine flu vaccine 10 years ago was responding to what he said was the position adopted by the Minister and the HSE in relation to their obligations towards the individual in the context of vaccination campaigns.

Dermot Gleeson SC, for the woman who says she developed narcolepsy after being administered the swine flu vaccine as a school student in December 2009, said the Minister was adopting the position that he had a “diluted duty of care” to individuals in the context of a vaccination campaign.

“You are here in the interests of the nation, the Volk [German for the people], and not some selfish concern about your own health,” he said, referring to the position being adopted by the Minister and the HSE in relation to informed consent.

“Roll up your sleeves and do it for Ireland.”

He said it was a position that would be recognised in two Asian countries he could think of, as well former Soviet bloc regimes and one former repressive regime in western Europe - an apparent reference to Nazi Germany.

Mr Gleeson said that while the State was entitled to provide the vaccination in the context of the pandemic, it had to make adequate information available that allowed a recipient of the vaccine to give their informed consent for what was a “hugely personal” decision.

People who took part in the vaccination campaign, he said, were being asked to leave their constitutional rights in the waiting room. It was “a concept that had no place in the political and constitutional framework in which we luckily live.”

Mr Gleeson was finishing his opening remarks in a case which began on Tuesday of last week and which has also heard opening remarks from the defendants, in a case which is expected to go for more than ten weeks. The claims being made are rejected by the defendants.

Aoife Bennett (26), of Naas, Co Kildare, claims she developed narcolepsy and cataplexy disorder as a result of being given the Pandemrix vaccine in school in December 2009 and without being given the information required for giving her informed consent. The vaccine was administered in the context of global pandemic scare.

She is suing the Minister for Health, the HSE, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Biologicals SA, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which has responsibility for authorising and monitoring medicines in Ireland.

Mr Gleeson said that more than 1,000 people had been left with narcolepsy in Europe as a result of the vaccine campaign launched in response to the feared pandemic.

Some jurisdictions had put in place schemes to address what had happened, while in other jurisdictions there had been confidential settlements with people who had taken legal actions seeking damages. It was only in Ireland that no plaintiff had received damages, he said.

The proceedings are a test case and there are 70-100 other people who believe they have developed narcolepsy as a result of receiving the vaccine in Ireland. The court is expected to hear evidence from Ms Bennett on Thursday afternoon on Friday.