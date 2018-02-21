Michael Lynn to be extradited to Ireland next week

Fugitive struck off solicitor Michael Lynn is due to be extradited from Brazil next week, the High Court has heard.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Mr Lynn, told Mr Justice Michael McGrath Mr Lynn expects to be extradited to Ireland on February 28th. His side had got word of that late on Tuesday night, he said.

Mr Lynn has taken proceedings for a declaration that his time in a Brazilian prison will be taken into account should he be convicted in Ireland.

Mr Lynn, who fled from here in 2007, allegedly leaving an estimated €80 million in debts, is being held at Cotel remand prison in Recife in northwest Brazil.

He faces over 20 charges relating to alleged theft and has been imprisoned since 2013 when Brazilian federal police, acting on behalf of Interpol, arrested him.

His judicial review challenge relates to the DPP’s offer to Brazil of a guarantee that Mr Lynn’s time served in that country would be offset against any prison term he might get here if convicted.

On Wednesday, Mr O’ Higgins submitted the Irish authorities have no legal power to do that and Mr Lynn needs a declaration from the High Court.

Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, argued the proceedings should be dismissed and that the High Court was being “lassoed” into the Brazilian proceedings.

Mr Justice McGrath reserved judgment, indicating he hopes to rule by Friday given the extradition is scheduled for February 28th