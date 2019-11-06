Man with cerebral palsy seeks to finally settle case with multi-million euro lump sum

A young man with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of his birth at a Cork hospital wants to have his case finally settled with payment of a multi-million euro lump sum.

Connor Corroon (24) from Mallow, Cork, who previously got interim settlements totalling almost €4 million, has asked the court to assess his future care needs. His counsel David Holland SC told Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon their side has estimated the care bill for the rest of his life would be some €15 million but the State estimated it at about €8 million.

Mr Holland said their advice was that indexation would ensure the alternative to a lump sum, an annual periodic payment “will get more and more insufficient over time.”

Nine years ago, Mr Corroon’s case was the first to be adjourned in the High Court as it was hoped new legislation would be put in place to allow for periodic payments. The legislation has been introduced but the Corroons contend the annual payment could turn out to be insufficient over time.

Counsel said the family has also found the burden of regular reviews for coming to court “intolerable and horribly intrusive”.

Mr Corroon, of Copstown, Mallow, suffered catastrophic injuries when born at City General Hospital, Cork, in 1995. He is permanently disabled, cannot speak and will require care for the rest of his life.

Through his mother Judith Mary Corroon, he had sued the hospital, of Infirmary Road, Cork, over the circumstances of his birth on February 6th, 1995. Liability was conceded and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

On Wednesday, Mr Holland, instructed by Cantillon Solicitors, said Connor had dyskinetic cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs. His side considered a lump sum final payment the “less bad option” and the advice was the annual periodic payment over time may no longer be adequate to protect Connor.

The State wants an annual periodic payment, he said. Counsel said Connor is a remarkable man who is brave and ambitious, considers he is not disabled and has encouraged himself to make the most of life. The hearing continues on Thursday.