Man wanted in Hungary for alleged fraud appears before High Court

A man wanted by the Hungarian authorities for an alleged fraud has appeared before the High Court in Dublin on foot of a warrant seeking his extradition.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor was told the Hungarian authorities are seeking the surrender of Zoltan Huba Henn.

In a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking the 44-year-old’s surrender, is alleged that between June 2009 and August 2010 he obtained funding from another person to establish a new business venture.

It is alleged that Mr Henn, a Hungarian national with an address at King Street Court, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford did not, and never intended to, set up the business.

His only intention was to acquire the money from the investor, it is claimed.

It is further alleged that Mr Henn spent the money he obtained from the aggrieved party on himself.

It is claimed that funds totalling €22,000 were handed over by the investor to the accused, and if convicted of the charge Mr Henn faces a maximum of eight years in prison.

Mr Justice O’Connor was informed that Mr Henn was arrested by gardaí in Dungarvan on Monday morning and was brought before a vacation sitting of the High Court.

The court heard that when the arresting gardaí asked Mr Henn if he knew what the charges contained in the EAW were about, he replied: “I know”.

The court heard the State had no objections to Mr Henn being granted bail, as long as he abided by certain conditions including signing on once a week with the Garda, and not attempt to leave the jurisdiction.

Mr Henn will next appear before the court in June.