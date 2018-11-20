Man settles case over care received from hospital for blurred vision

A man who sued a Dublin hospital over his care when he presented with a sudden onset of blurred vision, has settled his High Court action on undisclosed terms and without an admission of liability.

Connor Callaghan (24) claimed he suffered permanent visual impairment and is no longer able to compete in showjumping competitions.

It was claimed there was failure to take appropriate action and scheudle surgical intervention once it was established a haemhorrage in the eye area had not resolved spontaneously within six weeks and that he was caused to suffer permanent visual impairment as a result. The claims were denied.

After talks between the parties on Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Mr Callaghan, of Inch View, Scarnagh, Gorey, Co Wexford, had sued the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, Adelaide Road, over the care he received there in 2013.

No symptoms

Mr Callaghan attended the hospital with a history of one day’s sudden onset of blurred vision. It was noted there were no symptoms of flashing lights, floaters or double vision and no history of trauma and a consultant review was planned for the next day.

A pre-retinal and subhyaloid haemorrhage (accumulation of blood) was diagnosed in the macular region, the area near the centre of the retina. Mr Callaghan claimed conservative treatment was advised and he attended for further review on March 31st and April 4th, 2013.

It was claimed, when he attended on May 2nd, 2013, his haemhorrage was recorded as having persisted and his clarity of vision on the left was noted to have reduced. It is claimed Mr Callaghan was not considered for surgery.

It was further claimed that conservative management was continued and there was a guarded prognosis for visual improvement. It was alleged Mr Callaghan had suffered secondary retinal toxicity and permanent visual damage which are recognised risks associated with conservative treatment continuing beyond six weeks from the onset.