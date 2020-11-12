Man charged with making indecent photos of a child surrendered to UK

A German national living in Ireland can be surrendered to the UK authorities to face three charges of making indecent photographs of a child, a High Court judge has ruled.

Olaf Raetzel (51), with a last known address at Broadmeadows, Swords, Co Dublin, had objected to his surrender on the grounds that the UK is leaving the EU.

Rejecting Mr Raetzel’s objection Mr Justice Paul Burns onThursday said that there was no evidence of any risk that Mr Raetzel might be deprived of his fundamental rights due to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The judge made an order under Section 16 of the European Arrest Warrant Act 2003 that Mr Raetzel can be surrendered to the UK authorities.

Mr Justice Burns also told Mr Raetzel that he is entitled at any time prior to his surrender to make a complaint under the Constitution contesting the legality of his detention.