Man allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals had ‘dreadful-looking’ larnyx, court hears

A consultant respiratory physician has told the High Court a man who claims he was exposed to fumes and toxic chemicals had a “dreadful looking” larynx when he was examined.

Professor Conor Burke said Patrick Duffy had one of the “most irritated” voice boxes he had ever seen and it was raw-looking.

He was giving evidence on the third day of the action by Mr Duffy, (45) Meenderryowen, Annagry, Co Donegal.

Mr Duffy has sued Brendan McGee, trading as McGee Insulation Services, Largenreach, Downings, Letterkenny, who was responsible for the installation and application of spray foam insulation at his family home on February 18th, 2016.

The case is also against GMS Insulations Ltd, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford which imports and supplies spray foam insulation material.

It is claimed the spray foam insulation was imported from outside the EU by GMS Insulations who supplied it to McGee Insulation.

Mr McGee, it is claimed, reassured Mr Duffy it was safe to remain in his home during the course of the installation process and immediately afterwards.

It is further claimed Mr Duffy was informed the product was entirely safe and did not give off any fumes.

The claims are denied by both defendants.

Mr McGee also pleads contributory negligence on the part of Mr Duffy. It is claimed Mr Duffy was advised to stay away from the house during the installation.

GMS Insulations contends that if Mr Duffy suffered injuries, it bears no liability in law.

In his evidence, Mr Duffy has told the court he had to move his family out of the dream home he had built by the sea in Donegal after the insulation was put in his main attic and sunroom.

Mr Duffy, his wife Anita and their daughter now live in a mobile home.

Mr Duffy claims he suffered damage to the airway tract, coughs constantly and all three in the family became incredibly sensitised since to certain products.

On Friday, Professor Burke said he first examined Mr Duffy in September 2017, more than a year after the insulation was installed in his home. It was such a “dramatic” story that he remembered it very well, he said.

He said he carried out a fibreoptic bronchoscopy to examine Mr Duffy’s upper respiratory tract.

There was no question but that Mr Duffy inhaled something which caused an acute inflammatory response, he said.

He had carried out a second fibreoptic bronchoscopy in March 2018 and the picture was worse than the first time. It was only too obvious that Mr Duffy was not getting better, he said.

“I said there is nothing more that can be done. I was honest with him,” he said. He did not see how that situation will change in the future, he added.

The case will continue next week before Mr Justice Kevin Cross.