Man (79) to be extradited to US to face child pornography charges

The High Court has granted the extradition of a 79-year-old man to the United States, where the FBI claims he has been “producing child pornography for decades”.

The US-Irish citizen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had objected to his extradition to New York, where he is wanted to face trial on charges related to the sexual exploitation and transportation of a minor as well as two counts of possessing child pornography.

The FBI claims that for at least 30 years, he participated in the production and possession and sale of child pornography, which involved himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor children under the age of 18.

It is alleged that he would film, record and or photograph himself and others engaged in sexually explicit conduct with minors as well as minors performing sexually explicit conduct on themselves.

It is alleged that he created the material in the US and abroad, that he “maintained a collection” of the child pornography that he created and sold copies of the child pornography he produced.