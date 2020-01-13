Limerick FC takes case against FAI over alleged 'exclusion' from League of Ireland

Limerick FC has launched High Court proceedings against the Football Association of Ireland over the club’s alleged exclusion from participation in the League of Ireland.

The proceedings concern the FAI’s alleged failure to invite Limerick FC to submit an application for a licence to allow it play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

Limerick FC, which late last year was the subject of a failed examinership process, claims the FAI is bound under its own rules to invite the club to submit an application but the FAI has refused to do so, thus excluding the club from competing in this season’s First Division. It also claims the FAI has allowed Shamrock Rovers B team to enter a team in the First Division, which the other clubs in the division are all opposed to. That decision was wrongful because it was taken by the FAI’s board and National League Executive Committee and not by the FAI Club Licensing Bodies, it claims. The club says the licence deadlines were only missed due to “illegitimate demands” made by the FAI.

In its proceedings, Munster Football Club Limited, trading as Limerick Football Club, and represented by Frank Callanan SC, wants injunctions requiring the FAI to take all necessary steps to permit Limerick FC to submit an application for a licence allowing it play in the 2020 League of Ireland First Division.

At the High Court on Monday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the club’s ex parte application for permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the FAI. Noting the urgency, the judge made the matter returnable to Thursday. Shamrock Rovers FC is also to be formally notified of the proceedings.

In a sworn statement, Limerick FC chairman Pat O’Sullivan said his relationship with the FAI had steadily declined during 2019. A number of issues arose and the club had entered the examinership process, which was ultimately unsuccessful. In regards to securing a licence to play in the League of Ireland for 2020, he said the FAI had refused to allow the company to submit an application unless certain information was provided in advance.

FAI Competitions Director Fran Gavin had said the club could not submit an application if he (Mr O’Sullivan) was involved, Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mr Gavin, he said, wanted face-to-face meetings with potential investors in the club, a detailed business plan and budgets, and a list of all those involved in the running of the club. Those demands were “totally and utterly” in breach of FAI and UEFA rules and inherently unfair, he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said the examiner appointed to the company should have, but did not, take issue with FAI’s demands.

He said he was personally disappointed with that and said that should have been challenged. He said he has invested €4.5 million in Limerick FC since he became involved in the club over a decade ago. While the club’s examinership had not been successful, and protection of the courts from its creditors was removed in December, no steps to have it liquidated have been taken by creditors, he added.

He said he has not received a letter from the FAI cancelling the club’s membership of the League of Ireland. The club had a better chance of survival once the examinership had ended and investors were still prepared to come on board, he said. Danny Drew, who had been involved with Limerick FC in the past, has acted as a representative for the proposed investors, he added.